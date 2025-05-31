Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Normal Distribution The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the bell-shaped curve, which is symmetric about the mean. This distribution is crucial for calculating probabilities associated with z-scores, which indicate how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. Recommended video: Guided course 09:47 09:47 Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table

Z-scores A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores allow for the comparison of scores from different distributions and are essential for finding probabilities in the standard normal distribution. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator