Standard Normal Distribution
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 5.Q.8
In a standardized IQ test, scores are normally distributed, with a mean score of 100 and a standardized deviation of 15. Use this information in Exercises 3–10. (Adapted from 123test)
What is the highest score that would still place a person in the bottom 10% of the scores?
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves a normal distribution with a mean (μ) of 100 and a standard deviation (σ) of 15. The goal is to find the score (X) that corresponds to the bottom 10% of the distribution.
Step 2: Understand that the bottom 10% corresponds to a cumulative probability (P) of 0.10. This means we are looking for the z-score (z) such that the area to the left of z under the standard normal curve is 0.10.
Step 3: Use a z-table or statistical software to find the z-score corresponding to a cumulative probability of 0.10. From the z-table, the z-score is approximately -1.28.
Step 4: Use the z-score formula to convert the z-score back to the original score (X) in the IQ test distribution. The formula is: X = μ + zσ. Substitute the values: μ = 100, z = -1.28, and σ = 15.
Step 5: Simplify the equation to calculate the value of X. This will give you the highest IQ score that places a person in the bottom 10% of the scores.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, indicating that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In this context, IQ scores follow a normal distribution, which allows us to use statistical methods to determine percentiles and probabilities associated with different scores.
Percentiles
A percentile is a measure used in statistics indicating the value below which a given percentage of observations fall. For example, the 10th percentile is the score below which 10% of the scores lie. Understanding percentiles is crucial for determining the highest score that still places an individual in the bottom 10% of the distribution.
Z-scores
A Z-score represents the number of standard deviations a data point is from the mean. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the score and dividing by the standard deviation. In this scenario, Z-scores can be used to find the corresponding IQ score for the 10th percentile, which helps identify the highest score that still falls within that range.
