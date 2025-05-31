Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, symmetric around the mean. It is defined by two parameters: the mean (average) and the standard deviation (spread). In this case, a mean of 450 indicates the center of the distribution, while a standard deviation of 50 indicates how spread out the values are around the mean.

Mean and Standard Deviation The mean is the average value of a dataset, serving as the central point of the normal curve. The standard deviation measures the dispersion of data points from the mean; a larger standard deviation results in a wider curve. In this scenario, the mean of 450 and a standard deviation of 50 suggest that most data points will fall within the range of 350 to 550, encompassing approximately 68% of the data within one standard deviation.