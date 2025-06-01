Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 5.1.42
Textbook Question
Finding Probability In Exercises 41–46, find the probability of z occurring in the shaded region of the standard normal distribution. If convenient, use technology to find the probability.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to find the probability of z occurring in the shaded region of the standard normal distribution. The shaded region is between z = 0 and z = 1.96.
Step 2: Recall that the standard normal distribution has a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1. The z-scores represent the number of standard deviations away from the mean.
Step 3: Use the cumulative probability function for the standard normal distribution to find the area under the curve from z = 0 to z = 1.96. This can be done using statistical tables (z-tables) or technology such as a calculator or software.
Step 4: Look up the cumulative probability for z = 1.96 in the z-table or calculate it using technology. This value represents the area under the curve from z = -∞ to z = 1.96.
Step 5: Subtract the cumulative probability for z = 0 (which is 0.5, as it is the midpoint of the standard normal distribution) from the cumulative probability for z = 1.96 to find the probability of z occurring in the shaded region.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the z-score, which indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. The area under the curve represents probabilities, with the total area equaling 1.
Z-Score
A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In the context of the standard normal distribution, z-scores allow us to determine the probability of a value falling within a certain range.
Probability and Area Under the Curve
In statistics, the probability of a z-score occurring within a certain range in the standard normal distribution is represented by the area under the curve for that range. This area can be calculated using z-tables or technology, and it reflects the likelihood of a random variable falling within that specified range.
