Standard Normal Distribution The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the z-score, which indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. The area under the curve represents probabilities, with the total area equaling 1. Recommended video: Guided course 09:47 09:47 Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table

Z-Score A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In the context of the standard normal distribution, z-scores allow us to determine the probability of a value falling within a certain range. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator