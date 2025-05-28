Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ). It is symmetric around the mean, meaning that approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation from the mean, and about 95% falls within two standard deviations. This distribution is fundamental in statistics as many real-world phenomena tend to follow this pattern. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities

Standard Normal Distribution The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. To find probabilities for any normal distribution, we often convert the values to the standard normal distribution using the z-score formula: z = (x - μ) / σ. This transformation allows us to use standard normal distribution tables or software to find probabilities associated with specific ranges of values. Recommended video: Guided course 09:47 09:47 Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table