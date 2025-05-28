Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
5:27 minutes
Problem 5.Q.2c
Textbook Question
The random variable x is normally distributed with the given parameters. Find each probability.
c. μ = 5.5, σ ≈ 0.08, P(5.36 < x < 5.64)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The random variable x follows a normal distribution with mean (μ) = 5.5 and standard deviation (σ) ≈ 0.08. We are tasked with finding the probability that x lies between 5.36 and 5.64, i.e., P(5.36 < x < 5.64).
Step 2: Standardize the values of x to convert them into z-scores using the formula: z = (x - μ) / σ. For the lower bound (x = 5.36), calculate z₁ = (5.36 - 5.5) / 0.08. For the upper bound (x = 5.64), calculate z₂ = (5.64 - 5.5) / 0.08.
Step 3: Use the standard normal distribution table (or a calculator) to find the cumulative probabilities corresponding to z₁ and z₂. Let Φ(z) represent the cumulative probability for a given z-score. Find Φ(z₁) and Φ(z₂).
Step 4: Compute the probability P(5.36 < x < 5.64) by subtracting the cumulative probability at z₁ from the cumulative probability at z₂. This can be expressed as: P(5.36 < x < 5.64) = Φ(z₂) - Φ(z₁).
Step 5: Interpret the result. The value obtained represents the probability that the random variable x falls within the range 5.36 to 5.64 under the given normal distribution.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ). It is symmetric around the mean, meaning that approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation from the mean, and about 95% falls within two standard deviations. This distribution is fundamental in statistics as many real-world phenomena tend to follow this pattern.
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. To find probabilities for any normal distribution, we often convert the values to the standard normal distribution using the z-score formula: z = (x - μ) / σ. This transformation allows us to use standard normal distribution tables or software to find probabilities associated with specific ranges of values.
Probability Calculation
Calculating probabilities for a normal distribution involves finding the area under the curve between two points. For the given parameters, P(5.36 < x < 5.64) can be determined by calculating the z-scores for both values and then using the standard normal distribution to find the corresponding probabilities. The difference between these probabilities gives the desired probability for the range specified.
