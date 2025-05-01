Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Make a confidence interval for given the following values.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given values. Here, x = 314 (number of successes), n = 500 (sample size), and C = 99% (confidence level). The sample proportion (p̂) is calculated as p̂ = x / n.
Step 2: Calculate the sample proportion (p̂). Use the formula p̂ = x / n. This gives the proportion of successes in the sample.
Step 3: Determine the critical value (z*) for a 99% confidence level. The critical value corresponds to the z-score that leaves 0.5% in each tail of the standard normal distribution. You can find this value using a z-table or statistical software.
Step 4: Compute the standard error (SE) of the sample proportion using the formula SE = sqrt((p̂ * (1 - p̂)) / n). This measures the variability of the sample proportion.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval using the formula: Confidence Interval = p̂ ± (z* × SE). Substitute the values of p̂, z*, and SE to calculate the lower and upper bounds of the interval.
Watch next
Master Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice