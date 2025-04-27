Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities are distributed over the values of a random variable. It provides a framework for understanding the likelihood of different outcomes, which is essential for determining whether a specific result, like 3 matches, is significant in the context of the overall data. Recommended video: Guided course 06:39 06:39 Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution

Significance Level The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is a threshold used in hypothesis testing to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of making a Type I error, which occurs when a true null hypothesis is incorrectly rejected. Understanding this concept helps in assessing whether the observed number of matches is statistically significant. Recommended video: Guided course 04:46 04:46 Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4