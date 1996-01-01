For which type of variable is it not possible to create a histogram or a boxplot?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Which of the following histograms has a shape that is approximately uniform?
A
A histogram with bars that decrease in height from left to right.
B
A histogram where all bars have roughly the same height across the range of values.
C
A histogram with bars that increase in height from left to right.
D
A histogram with one bar much taller than the others, forming a single peak.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a histogram represents the distribution of data by showing the frequency of data points within specified intervals (bins).
Recall that a uniform distribution means that all outcomes are equally likely, so the histogram bars should be roughly the same height across all bins.
Analyze each option: a histogram with bars decreasing in height shows a skewed distribution, not uniform.
A histogram with bars increasing in height also indicates a skewed distribution, not uniform.
A histogram with one bar much taller than the others indicates a unimodal distribution with a peak, not uniform; therefore, the histogram where all bars have roughly the same height is the one that approximates a uniform shape.
Histograms practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations