Given a graph that displays the frequency of data within specified intervals using adjacent rectangular bars, which type of graph is being shown?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
When drawing a histogram, which of the following statements is correct?
A
The area of each bar is proportional to the of the corresponding class interval.
B
The height of each bar always represents the .
C
Bars in a histogram should be separated by gaps to distinguish different classes.
D
The width of each bar must always be the same, regardless of class interval size.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a histogram: it is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data, where the data is divided into class intervals (bins).
Recall that in a histogram, the area of each bar represents the frequency of data points within that class interval. This means the height and width together determine the frequency representation.
Note that the height of each bar does not always represent cumulative frequency; instead, it typically represents frequency density (frequency divided by class width) when class widths vary.
Recognize that bars in a histogram should be adjacent without gaps because the data is continuous, and gaps would imply discontinuity between class intervals.
Understand that the width of each bar in a histogram can vary if class intervals are of different sizes, so the width is not always the same; the area (height × width) must be proportional to the frequency.
