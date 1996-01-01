Which of the following statements about histograms is true?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Suppose you have four histograms, each displaying the frequency of exam scores for different classes. Which histogram would represent the class with the largest spread in scores?
A
A histogram where the bars are only present at the lowest and highest scores, with no bars in between.
B
A histogram where all the bars are concentrated in a narrow range of scores, with most frequencies in the middle.
C
A histogram where the bars are spread out across a wide range of scores, with frequencies distributed throughout the entire range.
D
A histogram with a single tall bar at one score and all other bars at zero.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the "spread" of scores refers to the variability or dispersion of the data, which can be measured by the range or standard deviation.
Examine each histogram description to identify how the scores are distributed across the score range.
Recognize that a histogram with bars only at the lowest and highest scores but none in between indicates a large range but possibly less overall spread in frequency distribution.
Note that a histogram with bars concentrated in a narrow range shows low variability, meaning a small spread in scores.
Identify that a histogram with bars spread out across a wide range of scores, with frequencies distributed throughout, indicates a large spread or high variability in the data.
