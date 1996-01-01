Based on the histograms, which of the following statements is most likely true about the distribution of the data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about the distribution represented by a histogram that is symmetric and bell-shaped?
A
The data is likely to be bimodal.
B
The histogram represents a categorical variable.
C
Most of the data values are found in the tails of the distribution.
D
The and of the data are approximately equal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of a symmetric, bell-shaped distribution. Such a distribution is typically associated with the normal distribution, which is unimodal and continuous.
Recall that a symmetric distribution means the left and right sides of the histogram are mirror images, so the center measures (mean and median) are located at the same point.
Recognize that a bimodal distribution has two peaks, which contradicts the bell-shaped, unimodal nature described here.
Note that a histogram representing a categorical variable would show distinct bars for categories, not a smooth bell shape.
Understand that in a bell-shaped distribution, most data values cluster around the center, not in the tails, so the mean and median being approximately equal is the true statement.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
For which type of variable is it not possible to create a histogram or a boxplot?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you have four histograms, each displaying the frequency of exam scores for different classes. Which histogram would represent the class with the largest spread in scores?
3
views
Multiple Choice
The histogram to the right represents the weights (in kilograms ) of a group of students. Which of the following statements is most likely true about the distribution of weights shown in the histogram?
3
views
