In statistics, does the value of the of a data set depend on the value of the of that data set?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
A population has a mean of = and a sum of scores = . How many scores are in the population?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula for the mean of a population: \(\mu = \frac{\sum x}{N}\), where \(\mu\) is the mean, \(\sum x\) is the sum of all scores, and \(N\) is the number of scores in the population.
Identify the given values: the mean \(\mu = 9\) and the sum of scores \(\sum x = 54\).
Substitute the known values into the mean formula: \$9 = \frac{54}{N}$.
To find \(N\), multiply both sides of the equation by \(N\) to get \$9N = 54$.
Solve for \(N\) by dividing both sides by 9: \(N = \frac{54}{9}\).
