If the standard deviation for a set of data is , what does this indicate about the data values?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given the data set , what is the value of the standard error of the mean for this sample?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, calculate the sample mean \( \bar{x} \) by summing all the data points and dividing by the number of data points. For the data set 5, 7, 9, 10, and 14, the formula is: \[ \bar{x} = \frac{5 + 7 + 9 + 10 + 14}{5} \]
Next, find the deviations of each data point from the mean by subtracting the mean from each value. Then square each of these deviations to get squared differences.
Calculate the sample variance \( s^2 \) by summing all the squared differences and dividing by \( n - 1 \), where \( n \) is the sample size (number of data points). The formula is: \[ s^2 = \frac{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2}{n - 1} \]
Find the sample standard deviation \( s \) by taking the square root of the sample variance: \[ s = \sqrt{s^2} \]
Finally, calculate the standard error of the mean (SEM) by dividing the sample standard deviation by the square root of the sample size: \[ SEM = \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}} \]
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given a population with mean = and standard deviation = , what is the z-score of a value = ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the most common measure of total risk in statistics? i. ii. iii.
3
views
Multiple Choice
In statistics, does the value of the of a data set depend on the value of the of that data set?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following two samples: Sample 1: and Sample 2: , what is the value of the pooled standard deviation for these data sets?
2
views
Multiple Choice
A population has a mean of = and a sum of scores = . How many scores are in the population?
3
views
Standard Deviation practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations