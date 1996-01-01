Given a population with mean = and standard deviation = , what is the z-score of a value = ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Given the following two samples: Sample 1: and Sample 2: , what is the value of the pooled standard deviation for these data sets?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the sample size for each group. For Sample 1, count the number of data points (n_1), and for Sample 2, count the number of data points (n_2).
Compute the sample variance for each sample. First, find the mean of each sample using the formula \(\bar{x} = \frac{\sum x_i}{n}\). Then calculate the variance \(s^2\) for each sample using \(s^2 = \frac{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2}{n - 1}\).
Use the formula for the pooled variance, which combines the variances of the two samples weighted by their degrees of freedom: \( s_p^2 = \frac{(n_1 - 1)s_1^2 + (n_2 - 1)s_2^2}{n_1 + n_2 - 2} \)
Take the square root of the pooled variance to find the pooled standard deviation: \( s_p = \sqrt{s_p^2} \)
Interpret the result as the combined estimate of the standard deviation for the two samples, which accounts for the variability within each sample and their sizes.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the most common measure of total risk in statistics? i. ii. iii.
3
views
Multiple Choice
In statistics, does the value of the of a data set depend on the value of the of that data set?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given the data set , what is the value of the standard error of the mean for this sample?
2
views
Multiple Choice
A population has a mean of = and a sum of scores = . How many scores are in the population?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you have a random sample of size from a population with standard deviation . To calculate the standard error of the sample mean, which formula should you use, and under what condition can you assume the sampling distribution of the mean is approximately normal?
2
views
