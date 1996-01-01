Given the data set , what is the value of the standard error of the mean for this sample?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Suppose you have a random sample of size from a population with standard deviation . To calculate the standard error of the sample mean, which formula should you use, and under what condition can you assume the sampling distribution of the mean is approximately normal?
A
Use ; normality can be assumed only if the population is normal, regardless of sample size.
B
Use ; normality can be assumed if the sample size is large due to the Central Limit Theorem.
C
Use ; normality can be assumed if the sample size is large due to the Central Limit Theorem.
D
Use ; normality can be assumed only if the population is normal, regardless of sample size.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the formula for the standard error of the sample mean when the population standard deviation \( \sigma \) is known. The standard error (SE) is given by the formula: \[ SE = \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}} \] where \( n \) is the sample size.
Understand the concept of the sampling distribution of the sample mean. According to the Central Limit Theorem (CLT), the distribution of the sample mean will be approximately normal if the sample size \( n \) is sufficiently large, regardless of the shape of the population distribution.
Recognize the condition under which the sampling distribution of the mean is approximately normal: - If the population itself is normal, then the sampling distribution of the mean is normal for any sample size. - If the population is not normal, the sampling distribution of the mean is approximately normal only when the sample size \( n \) is large (commonly \( n \geq 30 \) is used as a rule of thumb).
Combine these points to conclude that the correct formula for the standard error is \( \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}} \), and the sampling distribution of the mean can be assumed approximately normal if the sample size is large due to the Central Limit Theorem.
Summarize: Use the formula \( SE = \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}} \) for the standard error, and rely on the Central Limit Theorem to justify normality of the sampling distribution when the sample size is large.
Standard Deviation practice set
