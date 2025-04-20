Table of contents
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Binomial Distribution
Problem 5.2.17
Textbook Question
40% of consumers believe that cash will be obsolete in the next 20 years (based on a survey by J.P. Morgan Chase). In each of Exercises 15–20, assume that 8 consumers are randomly selected. Find the indicated probability.
Find the probability that fewer than 3 of the selected consumers believe that cash will be obsolete in the next 20 years.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that this is a binomial probability problem. The problem involves a fixed number of trials (n = 8), two possible outcomes (believe or do not believe), and a constant probability of success (p = 0.40). The random variable X represents the number of consumers who believe that cash will be obsolete in the next 20 years.
Step 2: Define the probability mass function (PMF) for a binomial distribution. The formula is: P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where 'n choose k' is the binomial coefficient, p is the probability of success, and k is the number of successes.
Step 3: To find the probability that fewer than 3 consumers believe cash will be obsolete, calculate P(X < 3), which is the sum of probabilities for X = 0, X = 1, and X = 2. This can be expressed as: P(X < 3) = P(X = 0) + P(X = 1) + P(X = 2).
Step 4: Compute each term using the binomial PMF formula. For example, P(X = 0) = (8 choose 0) * (0.40)^0 * (0.60)^8, P(X = 1) = (8 choose 1) * (0.40)^1 * (0.60)^7, and P(X = 2) = (8 choose 2) * (0.40)^2 * (0.60)^6.
Step 5: Add the computed probabilities from Step 4 to get the final result for P(X < 3). This sum represents the probability that fewer than 3 of the selected consumers believe that cash will be obsolete in the next 20 years.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, where each trial has two possible outcomes. In this context, a 'success' is a consumer believing that cash will be obsolete, with a probability of 0.4. The distribution is defined by parameters n (number of trials) and p (probability of success), allowing us to calculate probabilities for different numbers of successes.
Cumulative Probability
Cumulative probability refers to the probability that a random variable takes on a value less than or equal to a certain threshold. In this question, we need to find the cumulative probability of fewer than 3 consumers believing in the obsolescence of cash, which involves summing the probabilities of 0, 1, and 2 successes in our binomial distribution.
Probability Mass Function (PMF)
The probability mass function (PMF) gives the probability of each possible outcome for a discrete random variable. For a binomial distribution, the PMF can be calculated using the formula P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where k is the number of successes. This function is essential for determining the probabilities needed to answer the question about the selected consumers.
