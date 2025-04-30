Table of contents
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables

Binomial Distribution
Binomial Distribution
Problem 5.2.16
Textbook Question
40% of consumers believe that cash will be obsolete in the next 20 years (based on a survey by J.P. Morgan Chase). In each of Exercises 15–20, assume that 8 consumers are randomly selected. Find the indicated probability.
Find the probability that at least 6 of the selected consumers believe that cash will be obsolete in the next 20 years.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of probability distribution involved. Since the problem involves a fixed number of trials (8 consumers), each with two possible outcomes (believe or not believe), and a constant probability of success (40%), this is a binomial probability problem.
Step 2: Define the parameters of the binomial distribution. The number of trials (n) is 8, the probability of success (p) is 0.40, and the number of successes (x) is at least 6.
Step 3: Express the probability of 'at least 6 successes' mathematically. This can be written as P(X ≥ 6), which is equivalent to P(X = 6) + P(X = 7) + P(X = 8).
Step 4: Use the binomial probability formula to calculate each term. The formula is: P(X = x) = (n choose x) * p^x * (1-p)^(n-x), where (n choose x) = n! / [x! * (n-x)!]. Substitute the values for n, p, and x into the formula for each case (x = 6, x = 7, x = 8).
Step 5: Add the probabilities for P(X = 6), P(X = 7), and P(X = 8) to find the total probability. This will give the probability that at least 6 of the selected consumers believe that cash will be obsolete in the next 20 years.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, where each trial has two possible outcomes. In this context, each consumer's belief about cash being obsolete represents a trial, with 'success' being a consumer who believes cash will be obsolete. The parameters of the distribution include the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p).
Cumulative Probability
Cumulative probability refers to the probability that a random variable takes on a value less than or equal to a certain threshold. In this question, we need to calculate the probability of at least 6 consumers believing in the obsolescence of cash, which involves summing the probabilities of exactly 6, 7, and 8 consumers believing this, as these outcomes meet the 'at least' condition.
Complement Rule
The complement rule in probability states that the probability of an event occurring is equal to one minus the probability of it not occurring. In this scenario, instead of directly calculating the probability of at least 6 consumers believing cash will be obsolete, one could calculate the probability of 0 to 5 consumers believing this and subtract that from 1, simplifying the calculation.
Related Practice