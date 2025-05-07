In Exercises 11–14, use the population of {2, 3, 5, 9} of the lengths of hospital stay (days) of mothers who gave birth, found from Data Set 6 “Births” in Appendix B. Assume that random samples of size n = 2 are selected with replacement.





Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean





a. After identifying the 16 different possible samples, find the mean of each sample, and then construct a table representing the sampling distribution of the sample mean. In the table, combine values of the sample mean that are the same. (Hint: See Table 6-3 in Example 2.)