Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
6:21 minutes
Problem 11a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–14, use the population of {2, 3, 5, 9} of the lengths of hospital stay (days) of mothers who gave birth, found from Data Set 6 “Births” in Appendix B. Assume that random samples of size n = 2 are selected with replacement.
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean
a. After identifying the 16 different possible samples, find the mean of each sample, and then construct a table representing the sampling distribution of the sample mean. In the table, combine values of the sample mean that are the same. (Hint: See Table 6-3 in Example 2.)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify all possible samples of size n = 2 from the population {2, 3, 5, 9}. Since sampling is done with replacement, each sample can include repeated values. The total number of possible samples is 4 × 4 = 16. List all 16 samples explicitly, such as (2, 2), (2, 3), (2, 5), ..., (9, 9).
Step 2: For each sample, calculate the sample mean. The sample mean is given by the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mi>x</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>+</mo><mi>y</mi><mo>)</mo></mrow><mn>2</mn></mfrac></mrow></math>, where x and y are the two values in the sample. Compute the mean for all 16 samples.
Step 3: Construct a frequency table for the sampling distribution of the sample mean. Group together identical sample means and count their frequencies. For example, if the sample mean 2.5 appears 3 times, record it as a frequency of 3.
Step 4: Organize the table to display the unique sample means in one column and their corresponding frequencies in another column. This table represents the sampling distribution of the sample mean.
Step 5: Verify that the sum of the frequencies in the table equals the total number of samples (16). This ensures that all possible samples and their means have been accounted for in the distribution.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sampling Distribution
A sampling distribution is the probability distribution of a statistic (like the sample mean) obtained from a large number of samples drawn from a specific population. It illustrates how the sample mean varies from sample to sample, providing insights into the reliability and variability of the estimate. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how well a sample represents the population.
Sample Mean
The sample mean is the average value of a set of observations in a sample. It is calculated by summing all the sample values and dividing by the number of observations. The sample mean serves as an estimator for the population mean, and its distribution is central to inferential statistics, particularly in hypothesis testing and confidence intervals.
Combining Values in a Distribution Table
When constructing a distribution table for sample means, it is important to combine identical values to simplify the representation. This involves counting how many times each unique sample mean occurs and presenting it alongside its frequency. This process helps in visualizing the distribution and understanding the likelihood of different sample means occurring, which is essential for statistical analysis.
05:22
Combinations
