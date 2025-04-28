Defective Child Restraint Systems The Tracolyte Manufacturing Company produces plastic frames used for child booster seats in cars. During each week of production, 120 frames are selected and tested for conformance to all regulations by the Department of Transportation. Frames are considered defective if they do not meet all requirements. Listed below are the numbers of defective frames among the 120 that are tested each week. Use a control chart for p to verify that the process is within statistical control. If it is not in control, explain why it is not.





3 2 4 6 5 9 7 10 12 15