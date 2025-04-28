Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
6:03 minutes
Problem 14.CRE.8
Textbook Question
Defective Child Restraint Systems The Tracolyte Manufacturing Company produces plastic frames used for child booster seats in cars. During each week of production, 120 frames are selected and tested for conformance to all regulations by the Department of Transportation. Frames are considered defective if they do not meet all requirements. Listed below are the numbers of defective frames among the 120 that are tested each week. Use a control chart for p to verify that the process is within statistical control. If it is not in control, explain why it is not.
3 2 4 6 5 9 7 10 12 15
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to use a control chart for the proportion of defective frames (p-chart) to determine if the manufacturing process is within statistical control. A p-chart is used to monitor the proportion of defective items in a process over time.
Step 2: Calculate the proportion of defective frames for each week. Divide the number of defective frames by the total number of frames tested (120). For example, for the first week, the proportion is \( p_1 = \frac{3}{120} \). Repeat this calculation for all weeks.
Step 3: Compute the average proportion of defective frames (\( \bar{p} \)) across all weeks. This is done by summing up all the proportions calculated in Step 2 and dividing by the total number of weeks.
Step 4: Determine the control limits for the p-chart. The upper control limit (UCL) and lower control limit (LCL) are calculated using the formulas: \( UCL = \bar{p} + 3 \sqrt{\frac{\bar{p}(1-\bar{p})}{n}} \) and \( LCL = \bar{p} - 3 \sqrt{\frac{\bar{p}(1-\bar{p})}{n}} \), where \( n \) is the sample size (120).
Step 5: Plot the proportions for each week on the p-chart along with the control limits. If any proportion falls outside the control limits, the process is not in statistical control. Analyze the points and explain why the process might be out of control if necessary.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Control Chart for Proportion (p-chart)
A p-chart is a type of control chart used to monitor the proportion of defective items in a process over time. It helps in determining whether a process is in statistical control by plotting the proportion of defects against control limits. The control limits are calculated based on the average proportion of defects and the variability in the process, allowing for the identification of trends or shifts that may indicate issues in production.
Defective Rate Calculation
The defective rate is calculated by dividing the number of defective items by the total number of items tested. In this case, for each week, the number of defective frames is counted and divided by 120 to find the proportion of defects. This calculation is essential for plotting the p-chart and assessing whether the process remains stable and within acceptable limits.
Statistical Control
A process is said to be in statistical control when its variation is consistent and predictable, typically within established control limits. If the data points on the control chart fall outside these limits or show non-random patterns, it indicates that the process may be out of control, suggesting the presence of special causes that need to be investigated. Understanding this concept is crucial for interpreting the results of the p-chart.
