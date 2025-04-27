Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population Median The population median is the middle value of a dataset when it is ordered from least to greatest. For an odd number of observations, it is the central number, while for an even number, it is the average of the two central numbers. In the context of the given population {4, 5, 9}, the median is calculated by ordering the values and identifying the middle point.

Sampling Distribution A sampling distribution is the probability distribution of a statistic (like the median) obtained from a large number of samples drawn from a specific population. It illustrates how the statistic varies from sample to sample. Understanding the sampling distribution is crucial for making inferences about the population based on sample data, especially when samples are taken with replacement.