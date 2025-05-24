Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sampling Distribution A sampling distribution is the probability distribution of a statistic (like the sample median) obtained from a large number of samples drawn from a specific population. It describes how the statistic varies from sample to sample and is crucial for understanding the behavior of sample statistics in inferential statistics. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Sample Median The sample median is the middle value of a sample when the data points are arranged in ascending order. For an even number of observations, it is the average of the two middle values. The median is a measure of central tendency that is less affected by outliers than the mean, making it useful in skewed distributions. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion