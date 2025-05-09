Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
7:16 minutes
Problem 12a
Textbook Question
Clinical Trials of OxyContin OxyContin (oxycodone) is a drug used to treat pain, but it is well known for its addictiveness and danger. In a clinical trial, among subjects treated with OxyContin, 52 developed nausea and 175 did not develop nausea. Among other subjects given placebos, 5 developed nausea and 40 did not develop nausea (based on data from Purdue Pharma L.P.). Use a 0.05 significance level to test for a difference between the rates of nausea for those treated with OxyContin and those given a placebo.
a. Use a hypothesis test.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that there is no difference in the rates of nausea between the OxyContin group and the placebo group. Mathematically, H₀: p₁ = p₂, where p₁ is the proportion of nausea in the OxyContin group and p₂ is the proportion of nausea in the placebo group. The alternative hypothesis (Hₐ) states that there is a difference in the rates of nausea, i.e., Hₐ: p₁ ≠ p₂.
Step 2: Calculate the sample proportions for each group. For the OxyContin group, the proportion is p̂₁ = x₁ / n₁, where x₁ = 52 (number of subjects with nausea) and n₁ = 52 + 175 (total subjects in the OxyContin group). For the placebo group, the proportion is p̂₂ = x₂ / n₂, where x₂ = 5 and n₂ = 5 + 40.
Step 3: Compute the pooled proportion (p̂) under the null hypothesis. The pooled proportion is calculated as p̂ = (x₁ + x₂) / (n₁ + n₂), where x₁ and x₂ are the number of subjects with nausea in each group, and n₁ and n₂ are the total number of subjects in each group.
Step 4: Calculate the test statistic using the formula for the z-test for two proportions: z = (p̂₁ - p̂₂) / √[p̂(1 - p̂)(1/n₁ + 1/n₂)]. Substitute the values of p̂₁, p̂₂, p̂, n₁, and n₂ into the formula to compute the z-value.
Step 5: Compare the calculated z-value to the critical z-value for a two-tailed test at the 0.05 significance level (±1.96). If the calculated z-value falls outside the range of -1.96 to 1.96, reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Additionally, you can calculate the p-value and compare it to 0.05 to make the decision.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that represents no effect or difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that indicates the presence of an effect or difference. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis at a specified significance level, often denoted as alpha (α).
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Significance Level
The significance level, commonly set at 0.05, is the threshold for determining whether the results of a hypothesis test are statistically significant. It represents the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true (Type I error). A significance level of 0.05 indicates that there is a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none, guiding researchers in making decisions based on their data.
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
Contingency Table
A contingency table is a matrix used to display the frequency distribution of variables, particularly in categorical data analysis. In this context, it helps compare the occurrence of nausea between two groups: those treated with OxyContin and those given a placebo. By organizing the data into a contingency table, researchers can easily calculate proportions and perform statistical tests, such as the chi-square test, to assess the relationship between the treatment and the outcome.
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
