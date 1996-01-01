Given a scatterplot showing a strong negative linear relationship between two variables, which of the following is most likely the correlation coefficient for the data set?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true about the relationship between correlation and causation?
A
Correlation does not imply causation; two variables can be correlated without one causing the other.
B
Causation always results in a correlation coefficient of .
C
If two variables are correlated, it always means that one variable causes the other.
D
A correlation coefficient of means there is no relationship between the variables.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of correlation. Correlation measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables, typically quantified by the correlation coefficient \(r\), which ranges from \(-1\) to \$1$.
Step 2: Understand the concept of causation. Causation means that a change in one variable directly causes a change in another variable, implying a cause-and-effect relationship.
Step 3: Recognize that correlation does not imply causation. Two variables can be correlated (have a non-zero correlation coefficient) due to coincidence, the presence of a lurking variable, or other factors, without one causing the other.
Step 4: Analyze the statements given: - "Causation always results in a correlation coefficient of 0" is false because causation typically produces some correlation, not zero. - "If two variables are correlated, it always means one causes the other" is false because correlation alone does not establish causality. - "A correlation coefficient of 1 means there is no relationship" is false because \(r=1\) indicates a perfect positive linear relationship.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is: "Correlation does not imply causation; two variables can be correlated without one causing the other." This is a fundamental principle in statistics and research.
