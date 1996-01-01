Which of the following -values represents the strongest correlation?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
For which of the following scatterplots is the correlation between and closest to ?
A
A scatterplot where the points form a perfect straight line with negative slope
B
A scatterplot where the points form a perfect straight line with positive slope
C
A scatterplot where the points are randomly scattered with no apparent pattern
D
A scatterplot where the points form a perfect U-shaped curve
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the correlation coefficient measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables, x and y.
Understand that a perfect straight line with a positive slope indicates a perfect positive linear correlation, so the correlation coefficient is close to +1.
Similarly, a perfect straight line with a negative slope indicates a perfect negative linear correlation, so the correlation coefficient is close to -1.
When points are randomly scattered with no apparent pattern, there is no linear relationship between x and y, so the correlation coefficient is close to 0.
A U-shaped curve represents a nonlinear relationship, so the correlation coefficient will not be close to 0 but will not be close to ±1 either; it typically indicates a low or zero linear correlation but a strong nonlinear association.
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given a scatterplot showing a strong negative linear relationship between two variables, which of the following is most likely the correlation coefficient for the data set?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given a scatterplot showing a strong negative linear relationship between two variables, which of the following is most likely the correlation coefficient for the data set?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true about the relationship between correlation and causation?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of the correlation coefficient , which word best describes the degree of overlap between the two data sets?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a possible value for the correlation coefficient ?
2
views
