In the context of visualizing qualitative and quantitative data, which term describes the graphical representation of data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is useful when you want to organize and summarize your data in a report?
A
A stem-and-leaf plot
B
A scatterplot
C
A line graph
D
A frequency table
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of organizing and summarizing data: When preparing a report, you want a method that clearly shows how often each value or category occurs, making it easier to interpret the data at a glance.
Review the options given: A stem-and-leaf plot displays data distribution and retains original data values, a scatterplot shows relationships between two variables, and a line graph displays trends over time.
Recognize that a frequency table lists each unique data value or category alongside the number of times it appears, effectively summarizing the data in a compact and clear format.
Conclude that among the options, a frequency table is the most straightforward and useful tool for organizing and summarizing data in a report because it provides a clear count of occurrences.
Remember that while other graphical methods are useful for visualization, frequency tables are fundamental for summarizing data numerically before creating visual representations.
