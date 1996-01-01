A pie chart is generally not used to display which type of data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Given the graph below of the probability density function , which type of data is most appropriately visualized using a probability density function?
A
Ordinal data
B
Quantitative data
C
Nominal data
D
Qualitative data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a probability density function (PDF) is used to describe the distribution of continuous random variables, which are a type of quantitative data.
Recall that quantitative data consists of numerical values that can be measured and ordered, such as height, weight, or temperature.
Recognize that ordinal data, nominal data, and qualitative data are categorical types of data, which are better represented by bar charts or pie charts rather than PDFs.
Note that PDFs show the likelihood of a continuous variable falling within a particular range, which is not applicable to categorical data types.
Conclude that the most appropriate data type for visualization with a probability density function is quantitative data.
