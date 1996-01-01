In the context of probability, what is the sample space when rolling a standard -sided die?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Given that has a Poisson distribution with parameter , which of the following is the correct expression for the probability that equals ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a Poisson distribution with parameter \( \lambda \) models the probability of a given number of events \( k \) occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, where these events happen with a known constant mean rate \( \lambda \) and independently of the time since the last event.
The probability mass function (PMF) for a Poisson random variable \( X \) is given by the formula for \( P(X = k) \), which expresses the probability that the random variable \( X \) takes the value \( k \).
The general form of the PMF for a Poisson distribution is: \[ P(X = k) = \frac{\lambda^{k} e^{-\lambda}}{k!} \] where: - \( \lambda^{k} \) represents the rate parameter raised to the power of \( k \), - \( e^{-\lambda} \) is the exponential decay factor, - \( k! \) is the factorial of \( k \), accounting for the number of ways to arrange \( k \) events.
Compare each given expression to this formula. The correct expression must have \( \lambda^{k} \) in the numerator, multiplied by \( e^{-\lambda} \), and divided by \( k! \).
Identify the expression that matches this structure exactly, confirming it as the correct PMF for the Poisson distribution.
