Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Mean The sample mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the number of observations. In this context, it represents the average salary of employees after a uniform pay cut. The mean is sensitive to changes in data, so a consistent adjustment, like a pay cut, will directly affect its value. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Sample Standard Deviation The sample standard deviation measures the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. It indicates how much individual salaries deviate from the sample mean. When all salaries are uniformly adjusted (e.g., a pay cut), the standard deviation remains unchanged, as the relative differences between salaries do not alter. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation