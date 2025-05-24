Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Mean The sample mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all the data points and dividing by the number of points. It provides a central value that represents the data set, making it easier to understand the overall trend. In this case, it helps summarize the annual salaries of employees at the company.

Sample Standard Deviation The sample standard deviation measures the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. It indicates how much individual data points differ from the sample mean. A low standard deviation suggests that the data points are close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates greater variability among the salaries.