Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
3:02 minutes
Problem 2.2.54a
Textbook Question
Shifting Data Sample annual salaries (in thousands of dollars) for employees at a company are listed.
40 35 49 53 38 39 40
37 49 34 38 43 47 35
a. Find the sample mean and the sample standard deviation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the sample mean. The sample mean is the average of the data points. Use the formula: , where is the sum of all data points and is the number of data points.
Step 2: Add all the data points together to find . The data points are: 40, 35, 49, 53, 38, 39, 40, 37, 49, 34, 38, 43, 47, 35.
Step 3: Divide the sum of the data points by the total number of data points () to calculate the sample mean.
Step 4: Calculate the sample standard deviation using the formula: . Subtract the sample mean from each data point, square the result, and sum these squared differences.
Step 5: Divide the sum of squared differences by (degrees of freedom), then take the square root of the result to find the sample standard deviation.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Mean
The sample mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all the data points and dividing by the number of points. It provides a central value that represents the data set, making it easier to understand the overall trend. In this case, it helps summarize the annual salaries of employees at the company.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Sample Standard Deviation
The sample standard deviation measures the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. It indicates how much individual data points differ from the sample mean. A low standard deviation suggests that the data points are close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates greater variability among the salaries.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Data Shifting
Data shifting refers to the process of adjusting the values in a data set, often to analyze the effects of changes in the data. In the context of this question, understanding how to calculate the mean and standard deviation after shifting the data can provide insights into how such adjustments impact the overall statistics of the salaries.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:39
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice