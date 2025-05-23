Extending Concepts





Alternative Formula You used SSₓ = Σ(x − x̄)² when calculating variance and standard deviation. An alternative formula that is sometimes more convenient for hand calculations is

SSₓ = Σ x² − (Σ x)² / n.

You can find the sample variance by dividing the sum of squares by n − 1 and the sample standard deviation by finding the square root of the sample variance.





b. Use the alternative formula to calculate the sample standard deviation for the data set in Exercise 15.