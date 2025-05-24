Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Problem 2.R.34
Textbook Question
From a random sample of airplanes, the number of defects found in their fuselages are listed. Find the sample mean and the sample standard deviation of the data.
1
Step 1: Organize the data into a frequency distribution table. The 'Number of defects' column represents the values (x), and the 'Number of airplanes' column represents the frequencies (f).
Step 2: Calculate the sample mean using the formula: . Multiply each defect value (x) by its frequency (f), sum these products, and divide by the total frequency.
Step 3: Calculate the sample variance using the formula: . Subtract the mean from each defect value (x), square the result, multiply by the frequency (f), sum these values, and divide by the total frequency minus 1.
Step 4: Calculate the sample standard deviation by taking the square root of the sample variance: .
Step 5: Interpret the results. The sample mean represents the average number of defects per airplane, and the sample standard deviation measures the variability of defects among the airplanes.
