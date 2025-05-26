Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Mean The sample mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the number of observations. In this context, it represents the average salary of employees before and after the 5% raise. Understanding how to compute the sample mean is essential for analyzing the overall salary distribution.

Sample Standard Deviation The sample standard deviation measures the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. It indicates how much individual salaries deviate from the sample mean. Calculating the standard deviation is crucial for understanding the spread of salaries and how consistent or varied the salaries are among employees.