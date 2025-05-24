Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean The mean is the average value of a set of numbers, calculated by summing all values and dividing by the count of values. In this context, the mean sale per customer is $32.00, indicating the typical amount spent by customers at the gas station.

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates a wider spread. Here, the standard deviation of $4.00 shows how much individual customer spending varies from the average.