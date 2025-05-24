Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Problem 2.R.31
The mean sale per customer for 40 customers at a gas station is $32.00, with a standard deviation of $4.00. Using Chebychev’s Theorem, determine at least how many of the customers spent between $24.00 and $40.00.
Step 1: Recall Chebychev's Theorem, which states that for any dataset (regardless of distribution), at least \(1 - \frac{1}{k^2}\) of the data values lie within \(k\) standard deviations of the mean, where \(k > 1\).
Step 2: Calculate the number of standard deviations \(k\) that the interval \([24, 40]\) represents. Use the formula \(k = \frac{|X - \mu|}{\sigma}\), where \(X\) is the boundary value, \(\mu\) is the mean, and \(\sigma\) is the standard deviation. For the lower boundary \(24\), calculate \(k = \frac{32 - 24}{4}\). For the upper boundary \(40\), calculate \(k = \frac{40 - 32}{4}\).
Step 3: Verify that the \(k\) values for both boundaries are the same, as the interval is symmetric around the mean. Use this \(k\) value in Chebychev's formula \(1 - \frac{1}{k^2}\) to determine the proportion of data within this range.
Step 4: Multiply the proportion obtained from Chebychev's formula by the total number of customers (40) to find the minimum number of customers who spent between \(24\) and \(40\).
Step 5: Interpret the result in the context of the problem, ensuring that the answer represents the minimum number of customers as guaranteed by Chebychev's Theorem.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mean
The mean is the average value of a set of numbers, calculated by summing all values and dividing by the count of values. In this context, the mean sale per customer is $32.00, indicating the typical amount spent by customers at the gas station.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates a wider spread. Here, the standard deviation of $4.00 shows how much individual customer spending varies from the average.
Chebyshev's Theorem
Chebyshev's Theorem states that for any dataset, regardless of its distribution, at least (1 - 1/k²) of the data values will fall within k standard deviations of the mean. This theorem is useful for determining the minimum proportion of data within a specified range, allowing us to calculate how many customers spent between $24.00 and $40.00 based on the given mean and standard deviation.
