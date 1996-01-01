Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In a standard deck of playing cards, what is the probability of not drawing a face card (Jack, Queen, or King) in a single random draw?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total number of cards in a standard deck, which is 52.
Determine the number of face cards in the deck. Face cards include Jacks, Queens, and Kings. Since there are 4 suits and each suit has 3 face cards, calculate the total face cards as \$4 \times 3$.
Calculate the number of cards that are NOT face cards by subtracting the number of face cards from the total number of cards: \$52 - (4 \times 3)$.
Express the probability of drawing a non-face card as the ratio of non-face cards to the total number of cards: \(\frac{\text{number of non-face cards}}{52}\).
Simplify the fraction if possible to get the final probability in simplest form.
