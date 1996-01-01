Which of the following is an example of a variable measured on the scale?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a property of a ?
A
It can only take values.
B
It assigns a to each outcome in the sample space.
C
It is always independent of other variables.
D
It must always be a variable.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a random variable is: it is a function that assigns a real number to each outcome in a sample space of a random experiment.
Recognize that a random variable can take on any real values, not limited to only negative values or only positive values.
Know that a random variable can be either discrete (taking countable values) or continuous (taking values in an interval), so it is not required to always be continuous.
Realize that a random variable may or may not be independent of other variables; independence is a separate property and not inherent to all random variables.
Therefore, the key property of a random variable is that it assigns a real number to each outcome in the sample space.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true of the exponential smoothing coefficient in time series forecasting?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of basic probability and statistics, which type of monitoring methodology is designed to detect statistical deviations from a baseline?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In a standard deck of playing cards, what is the probability of not drawing a face card (Jack, Queen, or King) in a single random draw?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose a continuous random variable has a uniform distribution on the interval . What is the probability that will assume a value between and ? (Round your answer to 4 decimals.)
2
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations