Suppose you are conducting a lab experiment to compare the means of two independent groups with approximately normal distributions and unknown but equal variances. Which of the following statistical tests should you use?
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a characteristic of the test?
A
It is used when the population standard deviation is unknown.
B
It is appropriate for small sample sizes.
C
It requires the population to be known.
D
It assumes the population is normally distributed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the t-test. The t-test is used to compare sample means when the population standard deviation is unknown, especially for small sample sizes.
Step 2: Recall that the t-test assumes the population from which the sample is drawn is approximately normally distributed, which is important for the validity of the test results.
Step 3: Recognize that the t-test is specifically designed to be used when the population variance (or standard deviation) is unknown, which differentiates it from the z-test that requires known population variance.
Step 4: Analyze each statement: the t-test is used when the population standard deviation is unknown (true), it is appropriate for small sample sizes (true), it assumes normality (true), and it requires the population variance to be known (false).
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'It requires the population variance to be known' is not a characteristic of the t-test, making it the correct answer to the question.
