Step 2: Identify the key conclusions of the CLT: (a) The mean of the sampling distribution of the sample mean equals the population mean, (b) The sampling distribution approaches normality as sample size grows, and (c) The standard deviation of the sampling distribution (standard error) is the population standard deviation divided by the square root of the sample size, expressed as \(\sigma_{\bar{x}} = \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}}\).