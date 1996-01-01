Which of the following is an essential step in the process of hypothesis testing?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a conclusion of the central limit theorem?
A
The mean of the sampling distribution of the sample mean is equal to the population mean.
B
The sampling distribution of the sample mean approaches a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the population's distribution.
C
The sample mean will always be equal to the population mean for any sample size.
D
The standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample mean is equal to the population standard deviation divided by the square root of the sample size.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Central Limit Theorem (CLT) - it states that the sampling distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the population's distribution shape.
Step 2: Identify the key conclusions of the CLT: (a) The mean of the sampling distribution of the sample mean equals the population mean, (b) The sampling distribution approaches normality as sample size grows, and (c) The standard deviation of the sampling distribution (standard error) is the population standard deviation divided by the square root of the sample size, expressed as \(\sigma_{\bar{x}} = \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}}\).
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'The sample mean will always be equal to the population mean for any sample size' - this implies exact equality for every sample, which is not true because sample means vary due to sampling variability.
Step 4: Recognize that the CLT describes the behavior of the distribution of sample means, not the equality of any single sample mean to the population mean.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement about the sample mean always equaling the population mean is NOT a conclusion of the CLT, while the other statements are valid conclusions.
