Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

F-Distribution The F-distribution is a probability distribution that arises frequently in statistics, particularly in the context of variance analysis. It is used to compare the variances of two populations and is defined by two sets of degrees of freedom: one for the numerator and one for the denominator. The shape of the F-distribution is right-skewed, and it approaches a normal distribution as the degrees of freedom increase. Recommended video: Guided course 06:38 06:38 Intro to Frequency Distributions

Degrees of Freedom Degrees of freedom (d.f.) refer to the number of independent values or quantities that can vary in an analysis without violating any constraints. In the context of the F-test, d.f.N (numerator) corresponds to the number of groups minus one, while d.f.D (denominator) corresponds to the total number of observations minus the number of groups. These values are crucial for determining the critical F-value. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution