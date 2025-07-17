Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical F-Value The critical F-value is a threshold used in hypothesis testing to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. It is derived from the F-distribution, which is used when comparing variances between two or more groups. In a two-tailed test, the critical F-value is found at both ends of the distribution, corresponding to the specified level of significance (α). Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

Degrees of Freedom Degrees of freedom (d.f.) refer to the number of independent values that can vary in an analysis without violating any constraints. In the context of an F-test, there are two types of degrees of freedom: d.f.N (numerator) and d.f.D (denominator), which correspond to the number of groups being compared and the total number of observations, respectively. These values are crucial for determining the critical F-value. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution