Confidence Interval for the Mean A confidence interval estimates the range within which the true population mean is likely to fall, based on sample data. It combines the sample mean, variability, and sample size to provide a range with a specified confidence level, such as 99%. This interval helps quantify the uncertainty around the sample mean as an estimate of the population mean. Recommended video: Guided course 08:21 08:21 Difference in Means: Confidence Intervals

t-Distribution and Critical Value When the population standard deviation is unknown and the sample size is small or moderate, the t-distribution is used to calculate confidence intervals. The critical value from the t-distribution depends on the confidence level and degrees of freedom (sample size minus one). It adjusts for extra uncertainty compared to the normal distribution. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution