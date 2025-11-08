Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval for the Mean A confidence interval estimates the range within which the true population mean likely falls, based on sample data. For a 95% confidence level, we expect that 95% of such intervals calculated from repeated samples will contain the true mean. It combines the sample mean, variability, and sample size to provide this range. Recommended video: Guided course 08:21 08:21 Difference in Means: Confidence Intervals

Sample Mean and Sample Standard Deviation The sample mean (x̄) is the average value of the data collected, representing the central tendency. The sample standard deviation (s) measures the spread or variability of the data around the mean. Both are essential for calculating the confidence interval and understanding the data distribution. Recommended video: 06:53 06:53 Sampling Distribution of Sample Mean