Which of the following is not a requirement for testing means in hypothesis testing?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a valid one-sample hypothesis test?
A
Chi-square test for independence
B
Two-sample -test for comparing means
C
One-sample -test for the mean
D
for comparing multiple group means
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a one-sample hypothesis test is: it involves testing a hypothesis about a population parameter (like the mean) using data from a single sample.
Review each option to see if it fits the one-sample context:
Chi-square test for independence is used to test the relationship between two categorical variables in a contingency table, typically involving two or more samples or groups, so it is not a one-sample test.
Two-sample t-test compares the means of two independent groups, so it involves two samples, not one.
ANOVA (Analysis of Variance) compares means across three or more groups, which also involves multiple samples, not one.
One-sample t-test for the mean tests whether the mean of a single sample differs from a known or hypothesized population mean, making it a valid one-sample hypothesis test.
