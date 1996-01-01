Which of the following is typically the first step in hypothesis testing?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, which of the following would be an appropriate null hypothesis?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in hypothesis testing, the null hypothesis (denoted as \(H_0\)) is a statement of no effect or no difference, and it usually includes an equality condition such as \(=\), \(\geq\), or \(\leq\).
Recognize that the null hypothesis is what you assume to be true before collecting evidence, and it is tested against the alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)), which represents a change or difference.
Look at the options given: \(\mu > 50\), \(\mu < 50\), \(\mu = 50\), and \(\mu \neq 50\). The null hypothesis should be the statement that includes equality, so it can be tested directly.
Note that \(\mu = 50\) is the appropriate null hypothesis because it states a specific value for the population mean, which can be tested against alternatives like \(\mu > 50\) or \(\mu < 50\).
Conclude that the null hypothesis is typically written as \(H_0: \mu = 50\), while the alternative hypothesis would be \(H_a: \mu \neq 50\) (two-tailed) or \(H_a: \mu > 50\) or \(H_a: \mu < 50\) (one-tailed).
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following situations involves testing a claim about a single population proportion?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In hypothesis testing for a population mean, which symbol typically represents the test statistic used to evaluate the null hypothesis?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose we are testing the hypotheses versus and the test statistic is . What is the p-value for this test?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is consistent with the steps in hypothesis testing?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following does not need to be known in order to compute the -value in a hypothesis test?
4
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations