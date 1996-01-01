Which of the following is a valid one-sample hypothesis test?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is consistent with the steps in hypothesis testing?
A
We always accept the null hypothesis if the -value is less than .
B
We calculate the test statistic only after interpreting the results.
C
We set the significance level after observing the sample data.
D
We state the null and alternative hypotheses before collecting data.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that hypothesis testing is a structured process used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data.
Recognize that the first step in hypothesis testing is to clearly state the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) and the alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)) before collecting any data. This ensures objectivity and prevents bias.
Recall that the significance level (\(\alpha\)), which is the threshold for deciding whether to reject \(H_0\), must be set before analyzing the data to avoid data-driven decisions.
Know that the test statistic is calculated from the sample data and is used to determine the p-value, which helps decide whether to reject \(H_0\).
Remember that we reject the null hypothesis if the p-value is less than the significance level, but we never 'accept' the null hypothesis; instead, we fail to reject it if the p-value is greater.
