If the confidence level is increased from to , what happens to the width of the confidence interval for a population mean, assuming all other factors remain constant?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
In the context of confidence intervals, what does the margin of error account for?
A
The bias introduced by measurement errors
B
The difference between the sample mean and the population median
C
The variability due to random sampling from the population
D
The total population size
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the margin of error in a confidence interval quantifies the amount of uncertainty or variability in the estimate due to random sampling.
Recognize that it does not account for systematic errors like bias from measurement errors, but rather the natural fluctuations that occur when different samples are taken from the same population.
Recall that the margin of error is typically calculated using the standard error of the estimate and a critical value from a probability distribution (such as the z-distribution or t-distribution).
Express the margin of error formula as \(\text{Margin of Error} = z^* \times SE\), where \(z^*\) is the critical value and \(SE\) is the standard error representing sampling variability.
Conclude that the margin of error reflects the variability due to random sampling from the population, which helps to create a range (confidence interval) that likely contains the true population parameter.
