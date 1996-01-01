Which of the following is a requirement for an independent random sample?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following probability statements represents a cumulative probability?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a cumulative probability refers to the probability that a random variable \(X\) takes a value less than or equal to a certain number. It is generally expressed as \(P(X \leq x)\) or sometimes \(P(X < x)\) depending on the context.
Look at each probability statement and identify whether it represents a cumulative probability or not:
- \(P(X \neq 5)\) means the probability that \(X\) is not equal to 5, which is not cumulative.
- \(P(X > 5)\) means the probability that \(X\) is greater than 5, which is a tail probability, not cumulative from the left.
- \(P(X < 5)\) means the probability that \(X\) is less than 5, which is a cumulative probability from the left side.
- \(P(X = 5)\) means the probability that \(X\) equals exactly 5, which is a point probability, not cumulative.
Conclude that the statement representing a cumulative probability is the one where \(X\) is less than 5, i.e., \(P(X < 5)\), because it sums probabilities of all outcomes less than 5.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a possible probability distribution for a discrete random variable with possible values , , and ?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of quality control, which probability distribution is most commonly used to calculate the probability of producing a defect in a single trial?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best represents a population and a sample from that population?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the most widely used continuous probability distribution? The distribution.
3
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations