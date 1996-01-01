Which of the following is a possible probability distribution for a discrete random variable with possible values , , and ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of inferential statistics?
A
Listing the number of students in each major at a university
B
Calculating the mean of students in a specific classroom
C
Estimating the average of all college students in a country based on a sample
D
Organizing exam scores into a frequency table
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between descriptive and inferential statistics. Descriptive statistics summarize or describe data from a sample or population, such as listing counts or calculating means.
Identify examples of descriptive statistics in the options: listing the number of students in each major, calculating the mean height of students in a classroom, and organizing exam scores into a frequency table all describe or summarize data directly observed.
Recognize that inferential statistics involve making predictions, estimates, or generalizations about a larger population based on a sample of data.
Look at the option 'Estimating the average height of all college students in a country based on a sample' and note that it uses sample data to infer about the entire population, which is the essence of inferential statistics.
Conclude that the correct example of inferential statistics is the one involving estimation about a population from a sample, as it goes beyond mere description to making inferences.
