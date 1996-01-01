In a particular week, a train company recorded the following percentages for late arrivals: , , , and . If the correct percentage of trains that were late is , which of the following is the correct value?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best represents a population and a sample from that population?
A
All students in a statistics class (population); all students at the university (sample)
B
100 students randomly selected from a university (population); all students enrolled at a university (sample)
C
All students in the country (population); all students at a university (sample)
D
All students enrolled at a university (population); 100 students randomly selected from that university (sample)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A population is the entire group you want to study or draw conclusions about, while a sample is a subset of that population used to make inferences.
Identify the population: Look for the option that describes the complete group of interest. For example, 'All students enrolled at a university' represents the entire population.
Identify the sample: Find the subset taken from the population, such as '100 students randomly selected from that university,' which is a smaller group representing the population.
Check the relationship: Ensure the sample is truly a subset of the population and that the population is the larger group from which the sample is drawn.
Confirm the correct pairing: The population should be the larger group (all students enrolled at a university), and the sample should be a smaller, randomly selected group from that population (100 students).
