Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are using the following histogram to display the distribution of exam scores for a class. Which of the following statements about histograms is correct?
A
The order of the bars in a histogram can be rearranged without affecting the interpretation.
B
A histogram can be used to display categorical data.
C
The bars in a histogram are always separated by gaps to show individual data points.
D
The height of each bar in a histogram represents the frequency of data within each interval.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data, where data is grouped into intervals called bins or classes.
Recall that the bars in a histogram are adjacent (no gaps) because the data intervals are continuous and ordered, reflecting the range of values.
Recognize that the height of each bar corresponds to the frequency (or sometimes relative frequency) of data points within that interval, showing how many data points fall into each bin.
Note that the order of bars in a histogram cannot be rearranged arbitrarily because the horizontal axis represents ordered intervals of data values; changing the order would distort the data's distribution.
Understand that histograms are not suitable for categorical data; instead, bar charts are used for categorical variables where bars are separated by gaps.
