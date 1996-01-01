Which of the following statements is most likely true based on the histogram above?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose you have a dataset of exam scores grouped into intervals of 10 points (, , ..., ). If you create a histogram using frequency on the y-axis, which of the following histograms would represent the same data as one using relative frequency on the y-axis?
A
A histogram with different bar heights but the same x-axis intervals
B
A histogram with the bars rearranged in order of height
C
A histogram with the y-axis showing cumulative frequency
D
A histogram with the same shape but the y-axis labeled as proportion instead of count
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a histogram represents the distribution of data by grouping values into intervals (bins) along the x-axis and showing the frequency (count) of data points in each bin on the y-axis.
Recognize that relative frequency is the frequency of each bin divided by the total number of data points, which converts counts into proportions or percentages.
Note that changing from frequency to relative frequency on the y-axis scales the heights of the bars by the same constant factor (the total number of observations), so the shape of the histogram remains the same.
Identify that rearranging bars or changing the y-axis to cumulative frequency alters the shape or interpretation of the histogram, so these do not represent the same data distribution as the original frequency histogram.
Conclude that the histogram with the same shape but the y-axis labeled as proportion (relative frequency) correctly represents the same data as the frequency histogram, just scaled differently.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following can be determined directly from the histogram of a dataset?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given a histogram that is skewed to the right (), which of the following boxplots best matches the distribution shown in the histogram?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are using the following histogram to display the distribution of exam scores for a class. Which of the following statements about histograms is correct?
3
views
Histograms practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations